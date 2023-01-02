In the February 2023 edition of Rugby World, the Leinster and Ireland livewire talked to us about his evolving approach to attack

It was a busy night for Leinster wing Jordan Larmour against Connacht as he scored two hot-stepping tries and laid on one assist, during a 41-12 victory in the United Rugby Championship.

Readers of the February edition of Rugby World will know that Larmour thinks a lot about how he has evolved his approach to attacking rugby. It’s paid dividends in the latest round of Interpros rugby, and as you’ll see below, he was at his slaloming best.

As sharp analyst Bernard Jackman tells Rugby World of Larmour in the current issue of the mag: “The Cheslin Kolbe of Irish rugby, he needs to get fit and playing for Leinster. He’s competing with Jimmy O’Brien for that versatile spot – get ahead of him in blue and he’ll be ahead in green.”

Larmour is hoping to do just that, and tells us that while he hadn’t spoken to Ireland boss Andy Farrell since touring New Zealand in the summer, their relationship is good and that, “he’s always got things that I can work on, things to get better at, which is great for me.”

But what did Larmour say about his defender-destroying footwork? Below are quotes from the February 2023 edition of Rugby World magazine – on sale now!

Jordan Larmour on beating defenders

“Coming out of school or the academy, I was a bit raw,” Larmour reflects in the latest issue. “I’d go off on these mad runs, I didn’t really know where I was going. I probably wasn’t seeing pictures on the pitch.

“So a big part of it that we talk about is the scanning piece, looking up and seeing what the defence is doing. So I’ve been trying to see the picture, put a call in and get the ball, you know, into space. Obviously you don’t want to take away from running with the ball and

trying to take people on, one-on-one, and beat them. That’s something that I really enjoy doing on the pitch.”

Later, Jordan Larmour also told Rugby World how it feels to skin defenders. He said: “That is something I really enjoy – beating people one-on-one. I’m always watching other rugby players and seeing what they like to do. Yeah, it is a good feeling.

“And you contribute to the team with that, with a line break or something…

“One that sticks out was in my first season, when we went down to Munster on Stephen’s Day. I got the ball on the 22 and beat a few lads and scored a try. That was a pretty cool moment.

“I was just on the scene and as a kid you always dream of scoring a cool try or beating a defender with a nice step or something like that. Yeah, a bit surreal.

“At the time you’re just sort of doing it, not really thinking about it. And I play my best rugby when I’m not overthinking it. I’m just going off feel, really. So that was a nice moment as well. Having my mum and dad in the crowd was also cool.”

