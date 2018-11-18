Find out how people have reacted to the Irish win over the All Blacks in Dublin

The reaction to Ireland’s win over New Zealand

Ireland achieved a famous win against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium to make it two victories in three Tests over the world champions in two years.

Johnny Sexton kicked 11 points and Jacob Stockdale scored a try, while Beauden Barrett kicked two penalties and a drop-goal – but New Zealand failed to score a try.

So what have people had to say about the triumph? Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from social media…

Former Ireland wing Tommy Bowe kept it simple with this…

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton, who played superbly in this fixture and is in the running for the World Player of the Year award, posted this on Instagram…

Paddy Wallace captured commentator Michael Corcoran in full swing in the closing seconds…

Rugby Players Ireland did their own interpretation of Stockdale’s try, which proved the difference between the two teams…

Kiwi reporter Jim Kayes tweeted this amusing post…

Tom Hamilton, of ESPN, was hugely impressed by the victory…

The Guardian’s Rob Kitson linked this Irish performance to one by England in the lead-up to the 2003 World Cup – we’ll have to wait to see if a world triumph follows next year…

Joe Schmidt and the Ireland players all hailed the incredible atmosphere created by the crowd and some of those in attendance have posted about their experiences…

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper turned attentions to Japan 2019…

In the post-match press conference New Zealand coach Steve Hansen also looked ahead to next year’s World Cup, insisting that Ireland are now favourites even though the All Blacks remain ranked as the best side in the world…

It was an incredible game of rugby in Dublin, a match worthy of the top two sides in the world. Now the build-up to the World Cup begins in earnest.

