Social media reacts to Hugo Keenan touchline catch

Ireland were utterly dominant in their first half against Scotland in the deciding match in Rugby World Cup Pool B, at the Stade de France. However, there was one incident that appeared to baffle social media, and it was all about a Hugo Keenan touchline catch.

After a rapid start, the Irish defence held out the Scots. But in a period of both sides going blow for blow, a Scottish clearance kick was sent towards the right-hand Irish touchline. Full-back Keenan got under it, but with his heel looking to slip from under him, he stumbled near the line. And while the officials played on, audiences at home registered their belief that he had touched the white line.

Social media on the Keenan touchline catch

Even broadcaster ITV had their say as they tweeted, “Gregor Townsend is everyone after that Hugo Keenan call.”

What do you think, was he in or out when the Keenan touchline catch was finally under control?

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.