Watch Ronan O’Gara parody himself in latest Guinness ad

Over on his Instagram channel, you’ll be able to watch Ronan O’Gara delivering a fired-up, partially French team talk to a room full of captivated onlookers. The difference with this one being that while he uses his now widespread catchphrase of “l’opportunité c’est enorme”, he is not telling his players to get up for it, but rather a bar full of punters.

You may remember the moment O’Gara’s French team talk went viral as French television channel Canal+ aired scenes from inside the camp of two-time European champions, La Rochelle. That was the moment when the Irish coach delivered French in his own style to coin a now-famous term.

Watch Ronan O’Gara team-talk to pub

“Are you spoofers or are you really part of this team?” O’Gara asks the pub, in this video, before demanding of them, “Show me the craic”.

With Ireland opening their Six Nations campaign away to France, in Marseille, the opportunity is, indeed, enormous. O’Gara knows French rugby – and the current national team captain, Grégory Alldritt – very well indeed.

Of France, O’Gara told RTÉ recently: “They are very dangerous. I think they were fascinated by data and kicking metres.”

He also told them of playing in Marseille’s Stade Velodrome: “For me, it’s up there because of the atmosphere. The mentality in the south of France is very different to the north of France, so there’ll be passionate rugby people down there as well.

“There will be bands, there’ll be a brilliant atmosphere around the ground, it’ll be a treat for Irish fans.”

Irish fans will be hoping their Friday evening is, as O’Gara ends his ad, “magnificent.”

