What is the Ireland record win over England?

Here is the biggest margin of victory for the Irish

The Ireland record win over England in a rugby match came in 2007, when the Irish triumphed 43-13 at Croke Park.

In that emotionally-charged Six Nations match – the first time the English had played at the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association – the Irish led 23-3 at half-time, thanks to three Ronan O’Gaa penalties and converted tries for Girvan Dempsey and David Wallace. In the second half, Ireland also added scores from Shane Horgan and Isaac Boss. England had a consolation score via David Strettle, on his debut. However, it was al in vain as a record loss came in.

The record Irish win before that came in 1947, with a 22-0 win. However, the scoring system in rugby those days was vastly different.

That match in 2007 also represented the most points Ireland have ever scored against England (43).

The biggest winning margin Ireland have had at Twickenham, by the way, came in 2022 when Ireland won by 17 points (they won 32-15). That day, Jamison Gibson-Park played conductor, with late tries from Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham the icing on the cake.

What is the England record win over Ireland?

If you’re wondering what record win over Ireland is for England, that came as recently as 2019. In a Rugby world Cup warm-up match, England won 57-15. That is a margin of 42 points.

In that game, England scored eight tries at Twickenham. Ireland scored just two in response.

Not only did England register their biggest winning margin over Ireland, their 57 points was their highest tally against Ireland, too. The record win before this came in 1997, when England headed to Dublin and put up six tries to Ireland’s zero.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.