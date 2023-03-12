Who is Tommy Bowe: What you should know about the pundit

The former Ireland international is part of BBC's coverage of the Six Nations

In the BBC’s coverage of Scotland versus Ireland for the Six Nations, on the pundits panel with Gabby Logan, John Barclay and Martin Johnson was an ex-Ireland international.

Some might be asking: Who is Tommy Bowe? So we’ve got some of the details you need on him.

Who is the Irish pundit on BBC?

Former back-three star Tommy Bowe was schooled at Royal School Armagh, and began his professional career with Ulster. He made a try -coring debut for the province in the 2003-04 season.

His elevation to the senior Ulster team followed selection for the Ulster schools team and also playing at full back and wing for the Ireland U21 team in 2004, being part of the squad that reached the final of the then-IRB U21 World Cup, but was ruled out of the semi-final and final due to injury.

He won what was the Celtic league in 2004-05, with Ulster.

Between 2008 and 2012, Bowe played for the Ospreys in Wales.

In 2010, while playing for the Ospreys, Bowe told Rugby World of nicknames: “With a name like Bowe, you get a lot: Bowfinger, Elbow, Dumbo, Dicky Bowe.”

won his first cap for Ireland against the USA in the old Lansdowne Road the following season, scoring a try on his debut in November 2004.

In 2010 he was named the RBS Player of the Championship for the Six Nations Nations as well as the IRUPA Player of the Year 2010 and the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year.

He was selected in the Ireland squad for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, scoring two tries against the USA in New Plymouth and has continued that form by scoring five tries so far in the RBS Six Nations Championship for Ireland. He won a Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009 and shone in a win over the Springboks in 2014 too.

He went on two British & Irish Lions tours, heading to South Africa in 2009 and Australia in 2013. He has started five Tests for the famous touring side, winning two of those.

In August 2020 Bowe began as a host on Ireland AM, a morning television show on Virgin Media. He also served as a pundit on the BBC, eir, Amazon Prime Sport, Premier Sports, and Channel 4.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.