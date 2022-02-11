It was a historic evening for Italian rugby as they won 6-0

Italy beat England in U20s Six Nations

History has been made. For the first time ever in the Six Nations U20s, Italy have beaten England. The Azzurrini won 6-0 in Treviso.

Two Nicolo Teneggi penalties edged Italy ahead, while a truly brutish defence held out Alan Dickens’s charges – though there was a disallowed try for Deago Bailey in the first half.

As you can see below, this result was something special and sent Stadio Comunale di Monigo rocking.

Teneggi also missed a kick in the first half, but England’s indiscipline was a real hallmark of the game. Bailey’s try was chalked off too, due to crossing in the build-up. The luck was also with The Azzurrini as Jamie Benson’s penalty attempt for England struck the post just after 50 minutes.

And guess what? Teneggi hit the post with a kick too, his second miss of the match. And there was another missed chance after wing Lorenzo Pani tried to squeeze in after claiming a crossfield kick. Alas, he couldn’t quite finish.

England U20s won the Grand Slam last year, but there will be no such joy this year after these Italian heroics in Treviso.

Prop Riccardo Genovese picked up the player of the match honours after a dominant display from the home side up front. and the fine forwards play and rearguard brilliance was neatly summed up by a stolen lineout in the dying minutes of the game.

Can the men’s side replicate the brilliance of the U20s, in Rome on Sunday? What a weekend for Italian rugby that would be.

