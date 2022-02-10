Both teams took positives from first-round defeats, but the weight of history lies heavy on Italian shoulders going into this championship clash in Rome on Sunday

Six Nations Italy v England Preview

There was a trace of irritation in Kieran Crowley’s response last weekend when asked about Italy’s record losing run in the Guinness Six Nations.

It was understandable because, after Italy’s 37-10 defeat in Paris, their new head coach is accountable for only one of the 33 successive championship defeats that they carry into Sunday’s match with England at Stadio Olimpico (3pm).

And Italy emerged with a lot of credit from Crowley’s first Six Nations match. They played with heart, conviction and intelligence, turning over French ball on a number of occasions.

Loosehead Danilo Fischetti made ten tackles and won a scrum penalty in the first half, then helped Toa Halafihi make a brilliant try-saving tackle on Jonathan Danty.

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi is still learning – it’s probably best not to take a penalty quickly in your 22 when your team are refilling their lungs – but you have to love his positivity. Teenager Tommaso Menoncello, the championship’s youngest try-scorer for 55 years, was heralded this week by Paul Gustard, the ex-England defence coach now at Benetton, as one of the top five young kids he has ever coached.

They still lost by a large margin, however. And although England have sometimes stuttered against the Azzurri, it seems inevitable that Italy will have to wait a while longer to achieve a first-ever win against this weekend’s visitors.

England are licking their wounds after their first-round loss at Murrayfield. On only three occasions in the previous 22 editions of the Six Nations has a team lost their opening match and still won the title. But one of those was England as recently as 2020 – joining France (2006) and Wales (2013) – and, like Italy, they did a lot of good things in defeat last weekend.

Scotland’s average ruck speed of 4.46 seconds showed how effectively England slowed down Scottish ball, but the number of line breaks they conceded off first phase suggested the overall team cohesion is not where it needs to be. This is a new coaching group, of course, and changes take time. A red-zone efficiency of 1.22 also pinpointed failings in attack.

Eddie Jones doesn’t like losing but he views any setback as an opportunity to find a solution. England had a very poor championship last year and in his book Leadership he writes of that period: “When adversity finds you, your eyes need to light up as you say, ‘Right, here we go. Here is an opportunity to test yourself as a leader’.

“It’s a defining test and that’s why I love these difficult moments as a head coach. Nothing is easy. It’s down to you and your skills, your character and your desire, to show how good you can be under intense pressure. I feel alive and ready to thrive in those situations.”

One of England’s two wins in the 2021 Six Nations was by 41-18 against Italy. It was a match notable for a horrific injury to Jack Willis and a spectacular finish by Jonny May.

Even allowing for Italy’s promising start under Crowley, and England’s faltering attack in Edinburgh, the visitors should record a bonus-point win in Rome and thus deny Jones an opportunity to experience the sort of adversity he relishes learning from.

What’s the big team news?

Team news to come.

What have the coaches said?

Quotes to come.

Any interesting statistics?

England are the only team not to have lost to Italy in the Six Nations. They’ve won all 28 matches in all competitions against the Azzurri

Italy captain Michele Lamaro made 21 tackles in round one – second only to Wales back-row Taine Basham (22)

What time does it kick off and what are the TV details?

Italy v England, Sunday 13 February at Stadio Olimpico.

The match kicks off at 3pm (GMT) in Rome and will be broadcast live on ITV. There will be radio commentary on BBC Sports Extra.

Australian Damon Murphy is the referee, assisted by Welsh-born Andrew Brace of the Irish union and Frenchman Pierre Brousset on the touchline. Brian MacNeice (Ireland) is the TMO.

What are the line-ups?

Teams to come.

