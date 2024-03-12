Italy overtake Australia in the men’s world rankings for the first time ever

Italy made history in more ways than one with their Six Nations win over Scotland

Italy leapfrogged Australia in the men’s world rankings for the first time ever after a momentous victory over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Not since 2013 had the Azzurri given their fans cause for celebration inside Rome’s Stadio Olimpico but Gonzalo Quesada’s side ended that drought in stunning fashion.

Italy overtake Australia

After falling 14-3 and 22-10 down in the first half, the Italians roared back to claim a famous scalp, one that was richly deserved and that breathed fresh life into the tournament on a day of upsets.

And it will surely have made for interesting conversation in the Lynagh family.

Paolo Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo reduced the gap from the tee before Louis Lynagh, son of Wallabies legend Michael, scored a try on his debut in blue.

After a Stephen Varney converted try and another Garbisi penalty, Italy withstood a late Scotland fightback to hold on for a 31-29 win which sparked wild scenes of celebration.

The long-overdue result lifted Italy off the foot of the table and above Wales into fifth and left Scotland’s title hopes in tatters.

It also saw Italy rise to ninth in the world rankings. Although one place shy of their best-ever position, the Azzurri moved ahead of Australia for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2003.

The Wallabies, two-time World Cup champions, now occupy 10th, meaning bragging rights in the Lynagh family reside firmly with Louis… for now.

The Harlequins winger will have another chance to make an impact and help the country of his birth make further progress when Italy take on Wales in a Super Saturday wooden spoon shoot-out in Cardiff.

