Four years ago Uruguay rocked the world with a win over Fiji. It was the kind of result that makes Rugby world Cups truly special. And in Nice, against Italy, it looked like they would be on for another momentous victory.

But after a humbling first-half, in which Uruguay were excellent and led 17-7, the Italians knuckled down and totted up the scores to secure a bonus-point win, 38-17.

Second-half scores from Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone, Ignacio Brex, and a fired-up five-pointer from Monty Ioane, signalled that the Italians were angry, up for it, and ready not just to make amends but snuff out any Uruguayan hope.

Los Teros had done so well in the first.

After a Lorenzi Pani score to start Italy off, Uruguay drew level with a penalty try – and there were two yellows for Italy in quick successions – and they took the lead on minute 36, after hammering away at the line. The South Americans slipped two quick passes to the right corner, where Nicolás Freitas scored the try.

They also had a drop-goal for Felipe Etcheverry to make it 17-7 at the break.

Turnaround for Italy bonus-point win

But an angrier and more clinical Italy returned for the second half. With them getting shoulders through contact more regularly, captain Lamaro took a short ball and simply wouldn’t be denied at the line.

A pumped-up Ioane hit a line that blurred the Uruguayan defence, and thundered over. Cannone got one with Teros hanging off him – and that was the one that secured the Italy bonus-point win. And then Brex went over from a ball so short it almost felt like sleight of hand.

With Paolo Garbisi also knocking over penalties, it was clear that the Azzurri were in ruthless mood for the second 40. So it was job done, but Italy are still looking for an 80-minute display.

After their two bonus-point wins in Pool A, they at the very least should finish third int he group and qualify for Rugby World Cup 2027. Uruguay have impressed again, but still have no points to show for it.

