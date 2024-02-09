Italy top try-scorer: Who is the most prolific men’s player?

Marcello Cuttitta currently holds the record for the men's team

Marcello Cuttitta is the Italy top try-scorer for the men’s team and his record will remain intact for years to come.

Cuttitta won his first cap in 1987 against Portugal and he went onto claim 55 caps and score 26 tries. He represented Italy at three Rugby World Cups, in 1987, 1991 and 1995. He scored against eventual winners New Zealand in the inaugural RWC in 1987.

Italy had not been entered into the Six Nations competition during the wingers career and so he does not have any scores in the competition.

In the top ten names of Italy men top-scorers there are not any current players but talents are starting to wrack up scores. Versatile back Ange Capuozzo has 10 to his name and wing Montanna Ioane has 12.

Both players still have years of rugby left in them so they are capable of breaking the Italian men’s record. It’s just a matter of time.

Ioane added his 12th try in the first round of the 2024 Six Nations against England. In the match Italy narrowly lost 27-24. Ioane said: “In the past we would have probably been happy with a close defeat.

“We did get the bonus point, but it is still a little bit disappointing and frustrating because everyone thinks we have what it takes to win a game, but it is just little things that have let us down. We can’t always be satisfied with a defeat otherwise that is all we will do.

“There are a lot of little things that are letting us down. Like our discipline. We scored more tries than them (England), but our discipline let us down and they kicked more points than us. Take away one or two of those errors and who knows what the game might have been like.”

Here is a list of the top Italian men’s scorers.

Italy top try-scorer: who makes the list?

Marcello Cuttitta – 26 Paolo Vaccari – 23 Carlo Checchinato and Manrico Marchetto – 21 Alessandro Troncon – 19 Mirco Bergamasco, Serafino Ghizzoni and Massimo Mascioletti – 17

