France top try-scorer: Who is the most prolific men’s player?

The record could be broken in the 2024 Six Nations

Serge Blanco is currently the France top try-scorer for the men’s team but his record could be broken in the 2024 Six Nations.

Blanco won his first cap in 1980 against South Africa and he went onto claim 93 caps and score 38 tries. He scored the deciding try against Australia in the 1987 Rugby World Cup semi-final, France went onto lose the final to New Zealand.

The full-back, who was also capable of playing on the wing, captained France in the 1991 Rugby World Cup and retired after they lost the quarter-final to England.

Blanco’s record is almost guaranteed to be broken by current France winger Damian Penaud. The 27-year-old is on 36 tries in 49 games for his country and there are four rounds of the 2024 Six Nations left to be played.

Penaud scored in the first round against Ireland to close the gap on Blanco. The prolific scorer said about his form via AP: “I tell myself that it could be the last time I wear it. It pushes you to give your best so that you don’t lose it (the jersey).”

And Blanco believes his record will be broken by the star, telling Reuters: “Records are made to be beaten and I think mine will be beaten by Damian.

“He’s got a great vision of the game, he’s always well placed. He can score from everywhere, sometimes he’s in the full-back position, sometimes on the opposite wing.

But who else makes the list alongside Blanco and Penaud? Here is a list of France’s top scorers.

France top try-scorer: Who makes the list?

Serge Blanco- 38 Damian Penaud – 36 Vincent Clerc – 34 Philippe Saint-Andre – 32 Philippe Sella – 30

