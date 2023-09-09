It’s an Italy bonus point win as they blow away Namibia in second half

It's a winning start for the Azzurri in the Rugby World Cup

It went the way of the predictions. Italy got the try bonus and victory. Namibia’s wait for a first Rugby World Cup win goes on. And while the African outfit buffeted so much of the Italian momentum in the first half, the Azzurri just had to be patient to make it 52-8, a seven-try performance.

Maybe we wanted more fireworks from the Italian early on. But they ended the match with a backline of Tommaso Allan at ten, Paolo Garbisi and Paolo Odogwu in the centres, Monty Ioane and Pierre Bruno on the wings, and Ange Capuozzo at 15. A total rejig. An all-out attacking formation.

And by the time they were on there were gaps aplenty. At one point Ioane ran almost from one side of the pitch to the other, to round a couple of front-five forwards. The win was secure and they were cutting loose. Namibia had wrestled to a standstill.

With Wian Conradie and JC Greyling you know there will be ripsnorting competition. What Italy may not have factored in was the speed of ball movement either, and a zinger from Tiaan Swanepoel sent winger Gerswin Mouton flying towards the line for a try.

Backline eventually cuts loose in Italy bonus point win

Italy had scores in the first for Lorenzo Cannone and then an opportunistic score for Garbisi off of sloppy Namibia lineout, but they had to wait for the second half to totally pick apart Namibia. But late in the second half, under the scorching sun. the Namibian defensive structure melted. There were holes galore and Manuel Zuliani and Odogwu were on hand to romp in late.

The latter’s try took Italy past the 50 point mark. However frustrated they may have been in the first, their patience and power were just far, far too much for Namibia in the second half. After an extra quarter of an hour in the oven in Saint-Étienne, an Italy bonus point win quickly turned into a rout.

It doesn’t get easier for Namibia, wo have New Zealand next.

