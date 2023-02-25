Find out more about the younger of the flying Cannone brothers...

The Italy No 8 Lorenzo Cannone has really shone in the Six Nations, but what do you know about the Benetton star?

Here’s what you need to know about the Italian back-rower…

Ten things you should know about Italy back-row Lorenzo Cannone

1. Cannone was born on 28 January 2001 in Florence. In his youth he played for Bombo Rugby Firenze and Florentia Rugby.

2. Florence is where Italy recently defeated the Wallabies for the first time, and Cannone (and his brother) played.

3. He plays in the Italian national team and Benetton alongside his older brother Niccolò.

4. Cannone played for Petrarca in Italy’s Peroni Top 10 before moving into the full-time pro ranks.

5. His Test debut came against Samoa in the 2022 autumn Internationals, after being called up by Italy head coach Kieran Crowley.

6. Cannone is a keen fisherman.

He once posted on Instagram: “If people focused on the really important things in life, there would be a shortage of fishing rods”

7. He has a pet dog.

8. Cannone played at centre when he was younger.

9. Cannone’s rugby idols were Duane Vermeulen and Marco Bortolami.

10. He sees a great future for the younger generation of Italians currently in the mix for the Azzurri, saying before the Ireland game in the Six Nations: “We are a young team, more or less all of the same age and who grew up together: this makes for a lot of team spirit, which is fundamental on the pitch.”

