The Italy national anthem – translated

ever wondered what the lyrics mean in English? Here are the words

Could it be the most iconic anthem of the Six Nations? Fratelli d’Italia – the Italy national anthem – is, as anthems go, a banger. And look at what it means to the players.

But have you ever wondered what the lyrics mean in English? Here are the words, and then below that, the words in English.

Anthems in Rome is a bit of a talking point today too…

Italy national anthem lyrics

Fratelli d’Italia,

L’Italia s’è desta;

Dell’elmo di Scipio

S’è cinta la testa.

Dov’è la Vittoria?

Le porga la chioma;

Ché schiava di Roma

Iddio la creò.

Chorus:

Stringiamci a coorte!

Siam pronti alla morte.

Siam pronti alla morte,

L’Italia chiamò.

Stringiamci a coorte!

Siam pronti alla morte.

Siam pronti alla morte,

L’Italia chiamò. Sì!

Noi fummo da secoli

Calpesti, derisi,

Perché non siam popolo,

Perché siam divisi.

Raccolgaci un’unica

Bandiera, una speme;

Di fonderci insieme

Già l’ora suonò.

(repeat chorus)

Italian National Anthem translated

But here are the anthem’s lyrics in English, though:

Brothers of Italy,

Italy has awakened;

Scipio’s helmet

she has put on her head.

Where is the Victory?

Offer her the hair;

because slave of Rome

God created her.

Chorus:

Let us unite!

We are ready to die;

Italy called.

We have been for centuries

stamped on, and laughed at,

because we are not one people,

because we are divided.

Let’s unite under

one flag, one dream;

To melt together

Already the time has come.

Which is your favourite of the Six Nations national anthems? Let us know your thoughts via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on our social media channels.

