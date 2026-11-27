Can the Azzurri pick up their first Nations Championship win in the first game of the Nations Championship’s Twickenham jamboree?
Watch Italy v Fiji as the two lowest ranked sides in the competition get Nations Championship Finals Weekend underway.
– Date: Friday 27 November, 2026
– Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT / 5.40pm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Saturday) / 5.40am NZDT (Saturday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT
– FREE STREAMS: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), RugbyPass TV (US), TF1+ (France)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The first of six encounters at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, is a rematch between the sides who propped up the respective northern and southern hemisphere tables. Last weekend Fiji ran out 21-16 winners in Udine, leaving the Azzurri the only team looking for a first Nations Championship victory. Will Gonzalo Quesada’s injury-ravaged side be able to turn things around over 80 minutes in Southwest London?
You can watch Italy v Fiji live streams for free in the UK, Ireland the US and France. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.
- Read more: All your Nations Championship questions answered: Rugby’s newest international tournament explained
How to watch Italy v Fiji for free
There are several free viewing options around the world for Friday’s game…
- United Kingdom: Italy v Fiji is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service in the UK. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The broadcast starts at 4.00pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm.
- Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Nations Championship Finals Weekend encounter for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two. The pre-match build-up starts at 4.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 4.40pm.
- United States: If you’re in the US you can watch Italy v Fiji live streams, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT on Friday morning.
- France: Italy v Fiji live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TFX. Coverage gets underway at 5.35pm CET, with kick-off at 5.40pm.
Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland, the US and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. More info on that below…
Stream Italy v Fiji from anywhere
Being abroad right now doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans this weekend. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Italy v Fiji live streams when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market.
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More ways to watch Italy v Fiji
- Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Italy v Fiji live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription – get 50% off your first two months right now) to tune in. The game gets underway at 3.40am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday morning.
- New Zealand: Italy v Fiji live streams are available on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available). Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Saturday morning, so get ready for an early start.
- South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Italy v Fiji live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.10pm SAST tonight.
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