Can the Azzurri pick up their first Nations Championship win in the first game of the Nations Championship’s Twickenham jamboree?

Watch Italy v Fiji as the two lowest ranked sides in the competition get Nations Championship Finals Weekend underway.

The first of six encounters at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, is a rematch between the sides who propped up the respective northern and southern hemisphere tables. Last weekend Fiji ran out 21-16 winners in Udine, leaving the Azzurri the only team looking for a first Nations Championship victory. Will Gonzalo Quesada’s injury-ravaged side be able to turn things around over 80 minutes in Southwest London?

You can watch Italy v Fiji live streams for free in the UK, Ireland the US and France. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

How to watch Italy v Fiji for free

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