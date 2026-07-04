There’s little to choose between the Brave Blossoms and the Azzurri in the world rankings...

Watch Japan v Italy as Tokyo hosts what could be one of the tightest games in this opening weekend of Nations Championship fixtures. The Azzurri ran out comfortable winners the last time they played the Brave Blossoms on their own turf, but it’s never wise to underestimate a team coached by Eddie Jones…

You can watch Japan v Italy live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to tune in the game, wherever you are in the world this weekend – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services if you’re away from home right now.

How to watch Japan v Italy for free

There are several free streams over the opening weekend of Nations Championship action, including: United Kingdom: Japan v Italy is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 9.30am BST, with kick-off at 9.40am.

Japan v Italy is available on both terrestrial channel ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 9.30am BST, with kick-off at 9.40am. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Japan v Italy for free on Virgin Media Play. The game gets underway at 9.40am IST.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Japan v Italy on Virgin Media Play. The game gets underway at 9.40am IST. France: Japan v Italy live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 10.40am CT. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Japan v Italy from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the rugby. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Japan v Italy when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one.

More ways to watch Japan v Italy Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Japan v Italy live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 6.40pm AEST this evening.

is the place to go for Japan v Italy live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 6.40pm AEST this evening. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Japan v Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 8.40pm NZST tonight.

In New Zealand, Japan v Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 8.40pm NZST tonight. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Japan v Italy live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.40am SAST this morning.

will be your destination for Japan v Italy live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 10.40am SAST this morning. United States: In the US you can watch Japan v Italy, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 4.40am EDT/1.40am PDT on Saturday morning.

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