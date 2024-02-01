All Blacks face Fiji in California this summer

San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium will host the teams in

California dreamin’? Not for rugby fans in San Diego, with a huge fixture confirmed in the summer. America will see the All Blacks face Fiji at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, on Friday 19 July.

According to USA rugby, this international fixture will serve as a companion event for “an upcoming series of Men’s and Women’s USA Eagles home events”. With Rugby World Cup 2031 and 2033 heading to the United States, the focus is very much on expanding and improve the elite rugby offering in the country.

Snapdragon Stadium is the home of Major League Rugby outfit, San Diego Legion, where former All Black hero Ma’a Nonu still plies his trade.

Tickets for the event will go on general release on 2 February.

All Blacks face Fiji – what has been said

New Zealand Rugby CEO, Mark Robinson said: “We’re really excited to be taking the All Blacks to San Diego to play Fiji. It’s been a long-held ambition for New Zealand Rugby and part of our wider strategy to increase the visibility and understanding of rugby in North America and to build our brand presence ahead of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033 respectively. The All Blacks and Fiji share a deep connection to the game of rugby and to the Pacific region and we’d like to thank USA Rugby and our event partner TEG Rugby Live for embracing the opportunity to bring this Test to America.

“We want to deliver an event that will capture the imagination of sports fans across the United States and showcases the best qualities of our game. It promises to be unique and entertaining afternoon of rugby and Pacific culture, and a great advertisement for the game.”

Fiji Rugby Special Administrator, Simione Valenitabua said: “The Trustees of the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) view this upcoming test as a significant opportunity for the development of rugby. Playing against a top-tier nation not only enhances the skill and experience of our players but also opens more avenues for Fiji to engage in matches against esteemed teams like the All Blacks. This move aligns with our commitment to advancing the sport’s growth and providing thrilling rugby experiences for our global fan base.”

“This test against the All Blacks by our FIJI Water Flying Fijians, will draw Fijians domestically in the USA and internationally from all over the world, including our people back home in Fiji. All Fijians will relish this opportunity to watch our FIJI Water Flying Fijians and overseas players, as well as the new coaching team to be announced soon, set a benchmark for the next Rugby World Cup cycle up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.”

