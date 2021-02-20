Tributes pour in for the World Cup-winning fly-half as he announces his pro playing days are over

All Blacks great Dan Carter retires

Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby – and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

The former New Zealand fly-half earned 112 caps during his 12-year international career and was part of the All Blacks’ World Cup-winning squads of 2011 and 2015. He also played an integral role in the All Blacks’ series win over the British & Irish Lions in 2005.

The 38-year-old is the top point-scorer in international rugby, with 1,598 points in Test matches, and he has won titles at domestic level with the Crusaders, Perpignan and Racing 92.

Carter had been playing for the Kobelco Steelers in Japan but the Covid-19 pandemic brought that stint to a premature end last year and he has now decided to retire from professional rugby.

“I felt like I could have played there into my 40s,” Carter told The Daily Mail. “I came back to New Zealand because of Covid and that put everything into perspective. I needed to be all in but I just didn’t have that drive any more.

“I took a few months to chew it over. The more time I spent with my family, the more I realised that I’ve clocked off. Now is the time to commit to that decision. I’ve got three young kids — seven, five and two — with a fourth on the way. It’s about time I started pulling my weight around the house!”

Since Carter has broken the news that his playing days are over tributes have poured in from all over the rugby world, with many hailing him the greatest of all time.

Let us know your favourite memories of Dan Carter and whether you think he is rugby’s ‘GOAT’ by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.