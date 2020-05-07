The fly-half has started a new 'chat show' in which he talks to team-mates and rivals

All Blacks Legend Dan Carter Launches Video Series

There may be no rugby being played on the field during the coronavirus pandemic, but the sporting community is still finding ways to keep busy.

Legendary All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter has started a new Zoom video series in which he talks with sports broadcaster Lee McKenzie and some of his friends from the world of rugby. It’s almost like his own chat show!

The series has just begun, with his first guest a fellow Rugby World Cup winner and a player he went into battle against countless times – Bryan Habana.

You can watch the full video below via Carter’s Instagram account and the three talk about Rugby World Cup history, family and the strange times we are currently living in. Oh, and Habana turns up in a cartoon-related fancy dress costume too!

In the second episode of the series, Carter asked his long-time Crusaders and All Blacks captain Richie McCaw on for a chat.

Throughout the conversation the pair offer great insight into their playing careers, look at what it takes to be a captain and explain the importance of senior team members.

McCaw also talks of being in awe of Martin Johnson and how he conducted himself at the 2003 World Cup as well as revealing his surprising pre-match ritual!

You can watch the first part of the conversation below…

And here’s the second part of the interview, where McCaw explains how he knew the time was right to retire…

Carter plans to continue doing this series every week for as long as the Covid-19 lockdown goes on and hopefully beyond.

Keep an eye on Carter’s Instagram and Facebook accounts to watch future interviews – his next guest will be 2019 World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.

