How to watch Rugby World Cup final: live stream the big match tonight

A quick guide to help you live stream the Rugby World Cup final, wherever you are

A Rugby World Cup final live stream will be the hottest ticket on TV tonight, so you’ll want to know how to watch wherever you are in the world. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to view the big match wherever you are – including details of how to watch FOR FREE on RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player in Ireland, ITVX in the UK, and services in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

If you’re away from your home country and want to watch the action in the company of your usual broadcaster, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the Rugby World Cup final for free.

Tonight’s game is a genuine clash of the titans, as New Zealand and South Africa vie to be the first team to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST) at the Stade de France.

Read on to find out how to watch a Rugby World Cup final live stream wherever you are. It’s been an amazing tournament, and this showpiece match promises to end the competition with a bang.

Watch the Rugby World Cup final: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, a Rugby World Cup final live stream is available for free on both RTÉ and Virgin Media.

Coverage on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player starts at 6:30pm (Irish Standard Time).

If you prefer to watch on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player you can tune in from 7:00pm.

Kick-off is at 8:00pm in Ireland.

Irish residents away from home can watch the All Blacks take on the Springboks in the company of their usual broadcaster by using ExpressVPN to watch the Rugby World Cup final FOR FREE from abroad. Just follow the instructions below.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup final live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch a Rugby World Cup final live stream from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Rugby World Cup final: live stream for FREE from the UK

In the UK, a Rugby World Cup final live stream will be available for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX via your computer or smart device. The ITVX app is available on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

ITV’s build-up for New Zealand v South Africa starts at 7:00pm (BST).

Kick-off is at 8:00pm.

If you’re a UK resident travelling abroad but want to tune into ITV’s coverage, you can use ExpressVPN to watch the Rugby World Cup final FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when overseas.

Watch the Rugby World Cup final: live stream for FREE from South Africa

The Springboks’ final against the All Blacks will be available free-to-air on SABC and the SABC Plus streaming service on Saturday night.

You can also watch the game on SuperSport. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (SAST).

Watch the World Cup final: live stream for FREE from New Zealand

Sky Open will broadcast a free live stream of New Zealand v South Africa.

Sky Sport NZ is also showing the Rugby World Cup final for viewers with a subscription.

Coverage on both channels starts at 6:15am (NZDT) on Sunday 29 October.

Kick-off is at 8:00am.

Watch the Rugby World Cup final: live stream for FREE from Australia

The Rugby World Cup final will be available for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

Aussie rugby fans with a Stan Sport subscription can also watch coverage of the Rugby World Cup final ad-free, live and on demand. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first. It’s worth noting, however, that this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Channel 9’s coverage starts at 5:30am (AEST) on Sunday 29 October.

Stan’s coverage begins at 5:00am.

Kick-off is at 6:00am in Australia.

Watch the Rugby World Cup final: live stream from the USA

US viewers can watch the Rugby World Cup final on the Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Saturday 28 October.

You can also watch the whole of the match for free on NBC at 12:00pm (ET), 9:00am (PT) on Sunday 29 October.

The match will also be available live on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch the Rugby World Cup final: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing an English language Rugby World Cup final live stream FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup.

Watch the World Cup final: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup final live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch Rugby World Cup final live streams in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.