It’s official, Scott Robertson All Blacks coach from 2024

New Zealand Rugby have formally named Scott Robertson as the next head coach, with the Crusaders boss taking over from current head coach Ian Foster from the start of 2024. His four-year contract will see him through to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, in Australia.

Former back-rower Robertson was All Black No 974, and played 23 times for New Zealand.

He has won six consecutive Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, as their head coach, and before that he won three premiership titles with Canterbury.

Robertson has been heavily linked with other coaching roles in Test rugby, but of today’s announcement he said in a statement: “It’s an honour to be named as the next All Blacks head coach. It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey. To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity. I can’t wait.”

However, NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy also said of the Scott Robertson All Blacks deal: “We congratulate Scott on his appointment and look forward to working together in 2024, but have also been clear that New Zealand Rugby’s full support this year will be focused on the current All Blacks coaching team as we look toward the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

And Robertson himself added: “Having significant time to plan for 2024 and beyond is crucial to setting the All Blacks up for success during the next World Cup cycle. I have a job to do with the Crusaders and that will be my main focus through to the completion of Super Rugby, but I will now have the opportunity to work with NZR to get some key appointments in my coaching and management team finalised, so we can hit the ground running next year.”

