Twitter reacts to ridiculous Mataele offload in Super Rugby

The Crusaders had a field day against the Hurricanes in Super Rugby on Saturday, winning 38-22, but there was one moment that stood out among the rest. Check out this superhuman offload form Fiji-born wing Manasa Mataele. How on earth did he do that?

As you can imagine, after the initial shock of seeing this out-the-back flip to set up Richie Mo’unga for a try, some took to social media to voice their delight and admiration for the piece of skill.

Here are a few of the comments made.

The crusaders are reigning Super Rugby champions and are hunting for their third title in a row. You can read our piece on the stars to keep an eye on in this year’s tournament here – Super Rugby Players To Watch.

Did you know that former All Blacks wing and ex-Crusaders flyer Seta Tamanivalu is Mataele’s uncle? Both men were born in Fiji and actually joined up at the ‘Saders. Tamanivalu now plays for Bordeaux Bègles in France’s Top 14.

The 22-year-old Mataele is currently uncapped, though he did star for Fiji U18s. It was his performances for them against age-grade sides from Australia and New Zealand that got him spotted by Kiwi sides. He first moved to Taranaki from Suva to join their academy and from there earned a Super Rugby spot with the Crusaders.

Mataele and Tamanivalu have played a fair bit together, but when they first did it for Taranaki, the younger man said: “When we played together against Bay of Plenty, that was just awesome because it was something that I always wanted to do, to play with a family member in the same team. The fact that he was also an All Black, that just made it even more special.”

Forget relatives or any Test future – let’s just enjoy that offload for now. Wow, it was good!

