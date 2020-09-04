North v South live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This highly-anticipated match in Wellington is effectively an All Blacks trial

North v South live stream: How to watch the match online from anywhere

Excitement has been building for months for this North v South match, which was once a regular fixture on the New Zealand rugby calendar but has been revived this year for the first time since 2012.

The game had to be moved from Auckland to Wellington and there will be no fans in the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions, but there is still much riding on it. With New Zealand coach Ian Foster set to announce his first squad after the match, it is effectively an All Blacks trial.

The match features head-to-heads like Beauden Barrett v Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie v Jordie Barrett and Asafo Aumua v Codie Taylor, not to mention the second-row battle between the two skippers Patrick Tuipulotu v Sam Whitelock, so it is little wonder fans around the world cannot wait to see the action unfold.

North: Damian McKenzie; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Karl Tu’inukuafe, Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Replacements: Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone, Angus Ta’avao, Scott Scrafton, Dalton Papalii, Aaron Smith, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Mitchell Hunt.

South: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Brayden Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Brad Weber; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock (captain), Mitchell Dunshea, Shannon Frizell, Tom Christie, Tom Sanders.

Replacements: Liam Coltman, George Bower, Tyrel Lomax, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Dillon Hunt, Finlay Christie, Josh Ioane, Leicester Faingaanuku.

This will be the 81st North v South match, with the Northerners winning 50 of the previous encounters and the South 27 (there have also been three draws). To find out who comes out on top in this North v South encounter, we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch North v South from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like North v South, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal rugby live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

North v South live stream: How to watch from the UK

North v South, which kicks off at 8.10am on Saturday morning UK time, will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am and Sky Sports Arena from 8.05am.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can get a NowTV pass for daily, monthly or mobile access.

It’s £9.99 for a NowTV day pass that would allow you to watch the North v South match.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when North v South takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

North v South live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The North v South match has prime billing on Sky Sport NZ this weekend. In New Zealand, coverage of the North v South match starts at 6.30pm on Sky Sport NZ 1, with kick-off at 7.10pm. There is also a ‘player cam’ option on Sky Sport Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

North v South live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports is showing the North v South match (kick-off 5.10pm AEST) live between Saturday’s two Super Rugby AU games.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Even better Foxtel is currently offering a ten-day free trial to new customers so you can see what they have to offer – ideal for getting access to the North v South match.

North v South live stream: How to watch from South Africa

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so North v South kicks off at 9.10am on SuperSport’s Rugby, Grandstand and CSN channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

North v South live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, ESPN+ is live streaming the North v South match (kick off at 3.10am EST) – and if that’s a little early you can catch a replay later in the day.

You can access ESPN+ from just $5.99 a month.

North v South live stream: How to watch from Europe

RugbyPass is live streaming the North v South match (kick-off 9.10am) in most European countries. To find out if the streaming service is available where you are and the cost, head to RugbyPass.

North v South live stream: How to watch from Asia

RugbyPass has the rights to live stream the North v South match in many Asian countries. To find out if the streaming service is available where you are and the cost, head to RugbyPass.

