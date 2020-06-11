The domestic competition in Australia will begin in July

Super Rugby AU Schedule Announced

Kicking off on 3 July will be a new domestic competition in Australia called the Vodafone Super Rugby AU. It follows in the footsteps of the New Zealand domestic competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa and has a similar format.

The tournament will see five Australian teams battle it out over 12 consecutive weekends of rugby action. The five teams will play each other in home and away fixtures and the tournament will culminate in a two-week finals series in September.

The teams competing are the NSW Waratahs, Queensland Reds, Canberra Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.

Rob Clarke, Rugby Australia interim CEO, said: “Today is another exciting day for rugby fans in Australia as we unveil the full competition draw for Vodafone Super Rugby AU.

“One of the main features is the consistent Friday and Saturday night prime-time viewing slots on Fox Sports, which rugby fans can set their watches to for the next 12 weeks. There will be no need to set the alarms to get up and watch your team in the middle of the night.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back the Western Force and seeing them take on their Australian rivals once again. We know there is a lot of excitement in the west and we cannot wait to see them in action.

“We know our teams will be desperate to get their hands on the silverware and players will be out to put their best foot forward for Wallabies selection at the end of the season.”

It’s not yet known whether Sky Sports will televise the matches but we will update you as soon as more information is made available.

Super Rugby AU Schedule

Round 1

Friday 3 July – Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 4 July – Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Western Force Bye

Round 2

Friday 10 July – Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 11 July – Waratahs v Western Force, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Brumbies Bye

Round 3

Friday 17 July – Reds v Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 18 July – Waratahs v Brumbies, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Rebels Bye

Round 4

Friday 24 July – Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 25 July – Western Force v Brumbies, TBC – 7.15pm AEST

Reds Bye

Round 5

Friday 31 July – Western Force v Rebels, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 1 August – Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Waratahs Bye

Round 6

Friday 7 August – Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 8 August – Waratahs v Reds, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Western Force Bye

Round 7

Friday 14 August – Western Force v Waratahs, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 15 August – Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.15pm AEST

Brumbies Bye

Round 8

Friday 21 August – Western Force v Reds, HBF Park, Perth* – 7.05pm AEST (5.05pm local)

Saturday 22 August – Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.15pm AEST

Rebels Bye

Round 9

Friday 28 August – Brumbies v Western Force, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 29 August – Waratahs v Rebels, TBC, Sydney – 7.15pm AEST

Reds Bye

Round 10

Friday 4 September – Rebels v Western Force, AAMI Park, Melbourne – 7.05pm AEST

Saturday 5 September – Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 7.15pm AEST

Waratahs Bye

Qualifying Final (2 v 3)

Saturday 12 September

Final (1 v winner of Qualifying Final)

Saturday 19 September

