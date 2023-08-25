Plastic studs to blame for horror cut on Tyrel Lomax, Foster says

On a nightmare evening for the All Blacks as they lost by a record margin to the Springboks, they also lost a man in ugly circumstances through a deep cut on Tyrel Lomax that coach Ian Foster described as going “through to the muscle”. And the All Blacks coach suggests that World Rugby should look into players’ boots.

After a humbling result, Foster told the press: “Tyrel is pretty bad actually, he’s got quite a big cut through to the muscle on the thigh. We’ve got a concern with some of the sharp blades (on players’ boots) going on at the minute. We will have to check which boot that came from.”

Foster said he doubted that Lomax would be out of the Rugby World Cup and that he didn’t believe there was any deliberate act of foul play, but said that Beauden Barrett was also cut in similar fashion.

“We’ve got to make sure we are looking after our players,” Foster added.

