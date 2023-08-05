Watch amazing try-saver from Ardie Savea

The All Blacks back-rower put in another storming display

Australia led 17-3 at half-time in the second and final Bledisloe Cup match of the year, but in the end New Zealand snatched victory with a late penalty from Richie Mo’unga, making it 23-20. But while there is plenty to pick over from the Test, what about this try-saver from Ardie Savea?

Or should it be a try-saver credited to Sam Whitelock, who did superbly to flip Tate McDermott round and onto his back with his defensive effort? We’ll let you decide…

You can see the moment here, in this Tweet from Sky sports NZ.

And you can get another view of the try-saver from Ardie Savea here, in this post from redditor ‘Salaco’.

What was said about All blacks victory over Wallabies

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said of the 23-20 win: “That was a proper Test match. They were firing all the shots in the first half, to be fair, we were just hanging in there. They took it to us in a big way.”

Asked if Wallabies have it in them to win the World Cup, Australia boss Eddie Jones said: “100%. As a matter of fact I think we will. If I could bet on it I would, but I think you get in trouble if you bet.”

Meanwhile, All blacks boss Ian Foster said: “This year the goal was to get this team connected very quickly. We wanted to hit the ground running. I had a chat to Grant Fox last night and he said in all his time with us there weren’t many times we had three great tests in a row.

“We started this year with three great tests in a row. This week certainly wasn’t a great test from the scoreboard side. But I think it was a step forward in terms of digging ourselves out of a hole. It’s just another thing we’re going to need to have ready. It doesn’t mean we’re there yet but overall we’re very satisfied with where we’re at going into this next little block.”

