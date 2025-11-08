Will the Kiwis lift the Pacific Cup? Here's how to tune in.

Watch New Zealand vs Samoa today as the two sides battle for glory in the Pacific Cup final in Rugby League’s Pacific Championships, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.

The Kiwis are the favourites, having already beaten Samoa in the opening round of the Pacific Cup, at a scoreline of 24-18. Both sides went on to beat the competition’s third side, Tonga, in convincing fashion to set up a re-match in the final.

It should be a great game at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Pacific Championships final online, on TV, and for free, from anywhere.

New Zealand vs Samoa: Key information

– Date: November 9, 2025

– Kick-off time: 4:05pm AEDT (local) / 6:05pm local NZDT / 5:05am GMT

– Channels: Sky Sport (NZ), Channel 9, FoxLeague (Aus), Sky Sports (UK)

– Free stream: 9Now (Australia)

– Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

Watch New Zealand vs Samoa for FREE

You can watch the Pacific Championship final between New Zealand and Samoa for FREE in Australia.

The game is being shown by Channel 9, with live streaming available on the 9Now free streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Away from home right now? A good VPN will allow you to access your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

Watch New Zealand vs Samoa from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

This internet security tool can alter your device’s digital location, unlocking any geo-restrictions and allowing you to access your usual streaming services no matter where you are in the world.

Our friends over at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the top VPN service you can get right now – its security features are top notch and it has a flawless unblocking record. It’s also available for a bargain right now…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for the Rugby League Ashes. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Watch Kiwis vs Samoa in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch their Kiwis take on Tonga in the Pacific Championships on Sky Sport 1.

For non-TV subscribers, streaming is available via Sky Sport Now – a day pass costs $29.99 or a monthly plan costs $54.99 per month.

Watch the Pacific Championships final in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch New Zealand vs Samoa in the Pacific Championships’ Pacific Cup final through Sky Sports.

You can sign up to Sky Sports with a long-term TV package for £35 per month, or you can grab a short-term streaming pass through NowTV.

Kick-off is at 5:05am for fans in the UK.

Watch the Pacific Championships in Australia

Fans in Australia have a choice when it comes to watching New Zealand vs Samoa: FoxLeague or Channel 9.

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service are free. FoxLeague is a cable channel available online via the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Live streaming on Watch NRL

The Watch NRL streaming platform for rugby league is showing New Zealand vs Samoa in the Pacific Cup final in the Pacific Championships – subscriptions cost £39 per month or the local equivalent.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so those in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands will be blocked from the stream.

You can use a VPN to ensure your usual access if you’re away from your home country right now – Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal.

