The Brodie Retallick dummy that fools the cameras

Brodie Retallick galloped over for a try in New Zealand’s 38-13 win over Australia thanks to a dummy that was so good even the cameraperson was convinced!

The All Blacks lock scored one of six New Zealand tries as they opened their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup defence with a comfortable victory in Sydney.

Retallick’s second-row partner Sam Whitelock was the one winning plaudits before the game as he made his 100th Test appearance for the All Blacks, but it was the 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year earning the cheers midway through the second half.

It was in the 63rd minute that Retallick was given the ball in the wide channel by Beauden Barrett and he not only fooled Wallaby fly-half Bernard Foley into thinking he was going to pass to Waisake Naholo on the wing but the cameraperson too.

Irish journalist Murray Kinsella captured the moment when Retallick threw his dummy in these tweets…

Retallick was playing his first Test since September 2017 and talked through his try with All Blacks TV:

Scrum-half Aaron Smith, debutant centre Jack Goodhue, fly-half Barrett and Naholo (two) joined Retallick in a touching down against the Wallabies as the All Blacks look to win a third successive Rugby Championship title.

In fact, New Zealand have won all but one of the Rugby Championships since Argentina made it a foursome in 2012. They missed out on the title in 2015 when Australia triumphed in the condensed format used in World Cup years, but still retained the Bledisloe Cup.

They meet Australia in the second of their three Bledisloe Cup clashes at Eden Park on Saturday and the Wallabies will need to win that match to have any chance of reclaiming the giant trophy for the first time since 2002. If they do that, they would also become the first team to beat New Zealand at Eden Park since France in 1994.

This year’s third Bledisloe Cup tie, which is not part of the Rugby Championship, will be played in Yokohama on 27 October.

