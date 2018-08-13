With only a few days to go before the tournament starts, take a look at the full fixture list for the 2018 Rugby Championship

2018 Rugby Championship Fixtures

The pinnacle of southern hemisphere rugby, the Rugby Championship, is just days away. Kicking off on Saturday 18 August, the four-team competition will take place throughout August and September, with the final round of matches taking place during the first week of October.

The opening game between the Wallabies and the All Blacks is a repeat of the first match of the 2017 tournament, and yet the Australians will be looking for a better performance this time around after losing that match 54-34.

The last time the two sides faced off, Australia managed to secure a 23-18 victory in the third Bledisloe Cup match and yet the men in gold have not lifted the cup since 2002 so they will look to make strides to alter that in Sydney this weekend.

South Africa begin their tournament campaign against Argentina in Durban.

Below is the full list of fixtures. (Kick-off times are UK & Ireland)

All the games are available to watch on Sky.

Date Time Teams Venue 18 Aug 10.45am Wallabies vs All Blacks ANZ Stadium, Sydney 18 Aug 4.05pm South Africa vs Argentina Kings Park, Durban 25 Aug 8.35am All Blacks vs Wallabies Eden Park, Auckland 25 Aug 8.10pm Argentina vs South Africa Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza 8 Sep 8.35am All Blacks vs Argentina Trafalgar Park, Nelson 8 Sep 11am Wallabies vs Springboks Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 15 Sep 8.35am All Blacks vs South Africa Westpac Stadium, Wellington 15 Sep 11am Wallabies vs Argentina Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast 29 Sep 4.05pm South Africa vs Wallabies Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 29 Sep 11.40pm Argentina vs All Blacks Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 6 Oct 4.05pm South Africa vs All Blacks Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria 6 Oct 11.40pm Argentina vs Wallabies Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta

Last year the All Blacks collected the trophy for the fifth time in six years. The last two years they have won the title, in 2016 and 2017, they did not lose a single match.