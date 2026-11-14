Wales' decades-old quest for a win against the All Blacks continues in Cardiff.

Wales v New Zealand as the men in red try (yet again) to end a losing streak against the All Blacks that stretches back to 1953.

Few are expecting that run to end today, even though Wales beat Japan last weekend and are much improved under head coach Steve Tandy. Despite a busy 2026 in which July’s Nations Championship fixtures were followed by a tour of South Africa and the annual Bledisloe Cup two-header against Australia, the All Blacks were formidable against Scotland last time out – so much so that a Wales win would rank among the biggest shocks in rugby history.

The match gets underway at 2.10pm GMT in Cardiff. The good news is that you can watch Wales v All Blacks live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and the US – so read on to find out how you can use a VPN to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Key information

How to watch Wales v All Blacks in the UK – live stream the game for free

Wales v New Zealand live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 1.40pm GMT ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off.

The game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer if you’d prefer to watch with Welsh language commentary.

ITVX, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer are all free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the services. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Wales v New Zealand from anywhere

Being overseas for this weekend’s fifth round matches doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Wales v All Blacks as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch Wales v All Blacks for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Wales v All Blacks live streams for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 1.45pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm.

Wales v New Zealand free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Wales v All Blacks starts at 3.00pm CET, just 10 minutes before the 3.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in to the action with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch Wales v All Blacks live streams

New Zealand: Kiwis back home can watch Wales v All Blacks on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off time is not ideal, however – 3.10am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. At least it’s the weekend…

United States: In the US you can watch Wales v New Zealand, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 9.10am ET/ 6.10am PT on Saturday morning.

Australia: Aussies need to head to subscription service Stan Sport to watch Wales v All Blacks live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees generally start at $9.99 per month, but you can get 50% off for two months right now) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month). The match gets underway at 1.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Wales v New Zealand. The match gets underway at 4.10pm SAST this afternoon.

Wales v New Zealand preview

Do Wales fans still hope going into fixtures against the All Blacks? Even in the Warren Gatland glory years, the side had a habit of running New Zealand close in the first half before the southern hemisphere side’s class shone through. The current vintage of players is some way off the crop that included Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones, Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar et al, and it’s hard to see anything but a comprehensive All Blacks win under the Principality Stadium roof. (That last year’s 52-26 defeat felt like a step in the right direction says it all, though Steve Tandy’s side has improved massively since then.)

Wales go into the game without injured number 8 Aaron Wainwright, who’s been so impressive for Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher PREM this season. Taine Basham comes in to make his first international start in four years, while James Botham replaces Alex Mann on the blindside. Adam Beard gets the nod at lock ahead of Ben Carter, and Leicester’s Gabriel Hamer-Webb wins his second cap, coming in for Josh Adams on the wing.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, have taken the opportunity to make 10 changes to the matchday 23 that was so impressive in the second half against Scotland. The biggest headlines are Cortez Ratima and Richie Mo’unga coming in scrum-half and fly-half, respectively, and Beauden Barrett (who wins his 149th cap, taking him past the legendary Richie McCaw) captaining the team for the first time from full-back.

After South Africa’s shock defeat in Paris yesterday, top slot in the southern hemisphere section of the competition is now New Zealand’s to lose.

Wales v New Zealand line-ups and officials

Wales

15. Blair Murray

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Eddie James

12. Max Llewellyn

11. Gabriel Hamer-Webb

10. Sam Costelow

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Archie Griffin

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Adam Beard

6. James Botham

7. Jac Morgan

8. Taine Basham

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Ben Carter

20. Taine Plumtree

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Dan Edwards

23. Louie Hennessey

New Zealand

15. Beauden Barrett (captain)

14. Fehi Fineanganofo

13. Quinn Tupaea

12. Anton Linert-Brown

11. Josh Moorby

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Cortez Ratima

1. George Bower

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett

5. Josh Lord

6. Anton Segner

7. Peter Lakai

8. Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

16. George Bell

17. Xavier Numia

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Ethan Blackadder

21. Leicester Fainga’anuku

22. Kyle Preston

23. Rieko Ioane

France’s Pierre Brousset is on referee duties, with Nic Berry (Australia) and Luc Ramos (France) as his assistants. Another Frenchman, Tual Trainini, is the TMO.

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