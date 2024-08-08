There are many iconic All Blacks who have skippered the team

All Blacks captains are among some of the best players to ever play the game.

New Zealand men’s first official rugby match took place in 1870 and it is safe to say there have been numerous captains since then.

Related: All-time All Blacks jerseys

For example, David Gallaher was captain for the team’s first tour outside of their continent in 1905 and Wilson Whineray skippered the team 30 times between 1958 and 1965.

But who has captained the team in the modern era? Here are the list of the All Blacks captains from 1987 until now.

All Blacks captains: Scott Barrett (2024)

Scott Robertson took over as head coach following the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His first matches in charge was a two-game series against England in 2024. He named Scott Barrett captain for those games – which the team won.

Barrett said on his appointment: “When you think of the leaders who have gone before you, it’s quite humbling to be asked to captain the All Blacks, so it’s not something I took lightly.

“It’s a big responsibility, but I have two great leaders beside me in [vice captains] Ardie [Savea] and Jordie [Barrett].”

Sam Cane (2020-2023)

Sam Cane made his debut for the team in 2012 and won the Rugby World Cup in 2015. He took over from Kieren Read as skipper and was captain for 27 matches.

The All Blacks won four Rugby Championships under his leadership.

He was also captain for the 2023 Rugby World Cup where New Zealand knocked out one of the favourites, Ireland, in the quarter-finals. They reached the final – where Cane was handed a red card – and lost by a singular point.

Cane decided after the 2024 season he would retire from international rugby.

Kieren Read (2016-2019)

Kieren Read had pretty big shoes to fill as he took over from Richie McCaw. He had skippered the team during McCaw’s era but was made the official captain after his teammate retired.

New Zealand won the Rugby Championship in 2016, 2017 and 2018. They lost in 2019 with South Africa picking up the trophy.

He was skipper for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour where the teams drew. They each won a Test and drew the deciding match.

Read was captain in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the team headed into it as back-to-back champions. However, they were upset in the semi-final against England and went on to finish third.

Richie McCaw (2006 – 2015)

Richie McCaw is not only arguably the most iconic All Blacks captain of all-time but is on the list for one of the best All Blacks players of all-time.

He captained the team to back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins, including his final match before retirement being the 2015 Rugby World Cup win.

During his time as official captain New Zealand also won eight Rugby Championships and Tri Nations (the name was changed to the Rugby Championship in 2012).

McCaw has also captained the All Blacks in the most amount of games with 110 fixtures. Out of the 110 Tests as captain, 97 of them were victories.

Tana Umaga (2004-2005)

Tana Umaga took on the captaincy in 2004 and became the first All Blacks with Pacific Island heritage to skipper the team. Umaga’s first six games as captains were wins, including two victories against England.

The team won the Bledisloe Cup in 2004 and Umaga also led New Zealand to an undefeated series against the British and Irish Lions in 2005. In January 2006 he announced his retirement from international rugby and so his captaincy came to an end.

Reuben Thorne (2002-2003)

Reuben Thorne was the official captain of the All Blacks for 22 games but he also skippered the side once more during McCaw’s reign.

Thorne was selected as captain an Anton Oliver was injured. In the 22 matches he was official captain New Zealand only lost three games and won two Tri Nations trophies.

However, his final game as captain came in the 2003 Rugby World Cup when Australia beat New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Anton Oliver (2001)

Anton Oliver was not the first person in his family to be named captain of the All Blacks. His father, Frank Oliver, skippered the side in 1978, becoming the first father and son to have captained the team.

Oliver was the official captain for 10 games but it didn’t come with trophy success with Australia winning the Tri-Nations series that year. He then ruptured his Achilles in early 2002 which ended his season and his tenure as All Blacks captain.

Todd Blackadder (2000)

Todd Blackadder was captain for 10 matches in 2000, including his final international match against Italy.

All Blacks captains: Taine Randell (1998-1999)

Taine Randell was appointed All Blacks captain in 1998 and went on to lead the team 21 times during that period. He also captained the team in one more game after that during Reuben Thorne’s era.

Randell himself was not 100% confident and there was a mixed response to his appointment as he was only 23-years-old at the time. Randell himself has said since he didn’t want to be skipper in 1999 but coach John Hart persuaded him to stay on.

New Zealand won the Tri-Nations series in 1999 but crashed out of the 1999 Rugby World Cup. Their semi-final loss to France was the last of Randell’s official captaincy.

Sean Fitzpatrick (1992-1997)

Sean Fitzpatrick is one of the most iconic All Blacks to play the game. Before being appointed captain, he won the Rugby World Cup in 1987 – the first ever Rugby World Cup.

He was named captain in 1992 and went on to win the 1993 British and Irish Lions tour and two Tri-Nations series. Fitzpatrick also lead the team to the 1995 Rugby World Cup final but they lost to South Africa.

His record was not perfect elsewhere either with France winning a series in New Zealand for the first time in 1994 and England beating New Zealand at Twickenham in 1993.

Gary Whetton (1990-1991)

Gary Whetton captained the All Blacks in the 1991 Rugby World Cup. The team were having a good tournament and headed into it as defending champions.

However, in the semi-finals they lost to Australia and went onto finish third.

Buck Shelford (1988-1990)

Buck Shelford may only have been captain for 14 Tests but he has the highest win rate of any All Blacks captain ever. He did not lose a single game as skipper.

He was already a legend of New Zealand rugby after winning the 1987 Rugby World Cup but cemented the status with his flawless captaincy.

All Blacks captains: David Kirk (1987)

David Kirk had captained the team on previous occasions but was not the official captain until the eve of the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Andy Dalton was due to be the skipper but sustained an injury just before the tournament started. Kirk was then selected and he steered New Zealand to the Rugby World Cup win. Any Rugby World Cup trophy is special but this one is one of the standouts as it was the first time it was contested.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.