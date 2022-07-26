The former teacher has risen through the ranks to lead the Black Ferns

Who is Cory Sweeney: Ten things you should know about the New Zealand coach

Cory Sweeney has coached one of the most successful sides in world rugby.

He has won multiple major sevens titles with New Zealand Women, including Olympic gold.

1. Sweeney became an assistant coach for New Zealand’s women’s sevens side in November 2016, ending a year spent as regional sevens manager for his country.

2. New Zealand won the World Sevens Series for 2016-17, Sweeney’s first as an assistant, before claiming another title in 2018-19.

3. In 2018, the Black Ferns also won the Sevens World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold with Sweeney among the staff.

4. He holds a Bachelor of Teaching, Physical Education Teaching and Coaching from the University of Waikato, and taught at Chartfield Delicate School in London between 2003 and 2005.

5. Sweeney joined Allan Bunting as a co-coach of the Black Ferns in 2019 and the side won the World Sevens Series in his first season in the role.

6. He helped guide New Zealand to Olympic gold in 2021, with the side beating France in the final to take top spot on the podium.

7. Sweeney was confirmed as the Black Ferns’ sole head coach in August 2021 after Bunting stepped down.

8. He and Bunting were nominated for Coach of the Year at the Halberg Awards in 2022. The ceremony recognises the top sporting achievements in New Zealand.

9. Sweeney spent five years working as a manager for Water Safety New Zealand, which focuses on drowning prevention.

10. After over two years away due to the pandemic, Sweeney led New Zealand’s return to the Sevens Series circuit at Langford in spring 2022.

