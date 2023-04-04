Stay tuned for Jamie Joseph's Japan squad

Japan have the Rugby World Cup squad that just keeps on giving. After their landmark 34-32 win against South Africa in 2015, the Brave Blossoms went on to produce even more incredible victories on home soil by beating Ireland and Scotland in 2019. They went through to the knockouts for the first time in their history.

This time out they face 2019 finalists England, and a feisty Argentina in their pool.

Will they be able to produce more thrilling performances?

Check out who made the cut in the Japan Rugby World Cup squad below – and see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

Japan Rugby World Cup squad 2023

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full Japan squad as soon as the first one is officially announced.

Japan Rugby World Cup Pool

Japan have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool A alongside England, Samoa, Argentina and Chile.

Sun 10 Sept Japan v Chile (Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sun 17 Sept Japan v England (Stade de Nice, Nice)

Thu 28 Sept Japan v Samoa (Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sun 8 Oct Japan v Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

