Line-ups for Fiji v Tonga promise fireworks!

Just check out some of the names that will be on show in Lautoka

Levani Botia. Charles Piutau. Josua Tuisova. Malakai Fekitoa. Jiuta Wainiqolo. Vaea Fifta. Semi Radradra off the bench. Take a glance at a few of the names for Fiji v Tonga this Saturday and it’ll have you wheezing.

The star quality leaps off the page. But with the Fijian Rugby Union expecting 15,000 fans at Churchill Park in Lautoka for the Punjas Pacific Battle clash with Pacific foes Tonga, it will be a full-blooded contest if nothing else. For rivals in their respective Rugby World Cup pools, this will be a good opportunity to see where these teams are after time together in camp.

Fiji have four debutants, with three Fijian Drua stars – Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta – in the mix for the first time.

As Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui said: “It’s a very strong team with a mixture of experienced and young players. Congratulations to the players who will earn their first cap for Flying Fijians. They have worked hard to earn these spots and all they need to do is go on Saturday and put up an amazing show.”

For Tonga, it’s more of the (recently) familiar.

As Tonga boss Toutai Kefu said: “It’s going to be tough and physical. Fiji will be on fire and we just have to turn up and do what we have been practising. We have named a team we believe can do the job.”

Teams for Fiji v Tonga

Fiji: Sireli Maqala; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (c), Josua Tuisova, Selestino Ravutaumada; Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Semi Radradra.

Tonga: Charles Piutau; Fine Inisi, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Malakai Fekitoa, , Solomone Kata; Otumaka Mausia, Sonatane Takulua (c); Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Siua Maile, Ben Tameifuna, Halaleva Fifita, Samiuela Lousi, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Feao Fotuaika, Tau Koloamatangi, Sione Vailanu, Manu Paea, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau.

