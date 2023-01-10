Here are the friendly fixtures ahead of France 2023

Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures

As we steam towards the Rugby World Cup, every nation will have put themselves through the grinder in camp, exhaustively working on conditioning, team cohesion, and prepping for their big matches in the pool stages. But before all that comes the final rounds of experimentation and trialling combos in Test action: next comes the World Cup warm-ups.

Sometimes with these, we see teams play each other a few times, which may serve as a bit of a yardstick for those players the top coaches haven’t quite got a full picture of yet. These games can also give evidence to a hunch they have about selections.

Who will shine in these last outings before the big dance, in France?

England World Cup warm-up fixtures

Wales v England Saturday 5 August, Principality Stadium

England v Wales Saturday 12 August, Twickenham

Ireland v England Saturday 19 August, Aviva Stadium

England v Fiji Saturday 26 August, Twickenham

France World Cup warm-ups

Scotland v France Saturday 5 August, BT Murrayfield

France v Scotland Saturday 12 August, TBC

France v Fiji Saturday 19 August, Nantes

France v Australia Saturday 26 August, TBC

Ireland World Cup warm-ups

Ireland v Italy Saturday 5 August, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v England Saturday 19 August, Aviva Stadium

Italy World Cup warm-ups

Scotland v Italy Saturday 29 July, BT Murrayfield

Ireland v Italy Saturday 5 August, Aviva Stadium

Italy v Japan Saturday 12 August, Treviso

Scotland World Cup warm-ups

Scotland v Italy Saturday 29 July, BT Murrayfield

Scotland v France Saturday 5 August, BT Murrayfield

France v Scotland Saturday 12 August, TBC

Scotland v Georgia Saturday 26 August, BT Murrayfield

Wales World Cup warm-ups

Wales v England Saturday 5 August, Principality Stadium

England v Wales Saturday 12 August, Twickenham

Wales v South Africa Saturday 19 August, Principality Stadium

Argentina World Cup warm-ups

Argentina v South Africa Saturday 5 August, Velez Sarsfield

Spain v Argentina Saturday 26 August, Metropolitano, Madrid

South Africa World Cup warm-ups

Argentina v South Africa Saturday 5 August, Velez Sarsfield

Wales v South Africa Saturday 19 August, Principality Stadium

South Africa v New Zealand Friday 25 August, Twickenham

New Zealand World Cup warm-ups

New Zealand v Australia Saturday 5 August, Forsyth Barr, Dunedin

South Africa v New Zealand Friday 25 August, Twickenham

Australia World Cup warm-ups

New Zealand v Australia Saturday 5 August, Forsyth Barr, Dunedin

France v Australia Saturday 26 August, TBC

