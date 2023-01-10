Here are the friendly fixtures ahead of France 2023
Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures
As we steam towards the Rugby World Cup, every nation will have put themselves through the grinder in camp, exhaustively working on conditioning, team cohesion, and prepping for their big matches in the pool stages. But before all that comes the final rounds of experimentation and trialling combos in Test action: next comes the World Cup warm-ups.
Sometimes with these, we see teams play each other a few times, which may serve as a bit of a yardstick for those players the top coaches haven’t quite got a full picture of yet. These games can also give evidence to a hunch they have about selections.
Who will shine in these last outings before the big dance, in France?
England World Cup warm-up fixtures
Wales v England Saturday 5 August, Principality Stadium
England v Wales Saturday 12 August, Twickenham
Ireland v England Saturday 19 August, Aviva Stadium
England v Fiji Saturday 26 August, Twickenham
France World Cup warm-ups
Scotland v France Saturday 5 August, BT Murrayfield
France v Scotland Saturday 12 August, TBC
France v Fiji Saturday 19 August, Nantes
France v Australia Saturday 26 August, TBC
Ireland World Cup warm-ups
Ireland v Italy Saturday 5 August, Aviva Stadium
Ireland v England Saturday 19 August, Aviva Stadium
Italy World Cup warm-ups
Scotland v Italy Saturday 29 July, BT Murrayfield
Ireland v Italy Saturday 5 August, Aviva Stadium
Italy v Japan Saturday 12 August, Treviso
Scotland World Cup warm-ups
Scotland v Italy Saturday 29 July, BT Murrayfield
Scotland v France Saturday 5 August, BT Murrayfield
France v Scotland Saturday 12 August, TBC
Scotland v Georgia Saturday 26 August, BT Murrayfield
Wales World Cup warm-ups
Wales v England Saturday 5 August, Principality Stadium
England v Wales Saturday 12 August, Twickenham
Wales v South Africa Saturday 19 August, Principality Stadium
Argentina World Cup warm-ups
Argentina v South Africa Saturday 5 August, Velez Sarsfield
Spain v Argentina Saturday 26 August, Metropolitano, Madrid
South Africa World Cup warm-ups
Argentina v South Africa Saturday 5 August, Velez Sarsfield
Wales v South Africa Saturday 19 August, Principality Stadium
South Africa v New Zealand Friday 25 August, Twickenham
New Zealand World Cup warm-ups
New Zealand v Australia Saturday 5 August, Forsyth Barr, Dunedin
South Africa v New Zealand Friday 25 August, Twickenham
Australia World Cup warm-ups
New Zealand v Australia Saturday 5 August, Forsyth Barr, Dunedin
France v Australia Saturday 26 August, TBC
