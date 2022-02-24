Match with Georgia was due to take place on February 27th in Tbilisi

Russia match postponed amidst conflict in Ukraine

Following news that Russian forces have launched a military assault on Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Rugby Europe have today announced that Russ’a men’s upcoming match with rivals Georgia will not take place as scheduled.

In an official statement, the organisers of the Rugby Europe Championship said: “Considering the current situation and to preserve the health and safety of all players and officials, Rugby Europe has decided to postpone the game between Georgia and Russia scheduled to take place on February 27th in Tbilisi, Georgia and to cancel the Snow Rugby Championship scheduled to take place on February 27th and 28th in Moscow, Russia.

“The game between Spain and Russia in the Women’s Rugby Europe Championship scheduled on February 26th in Madrid, Spain, is currently maintained.

“We will be making no further comment at this time on this matter.”

Some have called for the match to be forfeited outright and for Georgia to be handed a 28-0 victory. With Rugby World Cup qualification on the line, this evolving global situation could have a knock-on effect on who makes it to France 2023.

Results from the 2021 and 2022 REC determine the European qualifiers, with the team that tops the table (latest version above) booking the Europe One slot to join Pool C with Australia, Wales, Fiji and the Final Qualifier winner.

The runners-up across the two campaigns will qualify as Europe Two and go into Pool B with Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and Asia/Pacific One while the team that finishes third will have one last chance of reaching France 2023 at the Final Qualifier tournament later this year.

Rugby World’s March 2022 edition is on sale from 1 February to 7 March 2022.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.