The Bristol Bears superstar is hunting for gold

Semi Radradra in Fiji Olympics Squad

We are used to seeing him perform wonders on the field of the Gallagher Premiership for Bristol Bears, but today it became official that the electrifying Semi Radradra will be in the hunt for an Olympic old medal with Fiji men’s sevens.

Fiji men are the reigning Olympic champions after making history in 2016 – winning the nation’s first ever medal in the Games. And as they look to do the double, they have one of the Premiership’s most exhilarating stars in harness.

Just look at some of his highlights for the Bears…

As you will see from this clip below, though, he is no stranger to top-class sevens – this is him representing Fiji at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco…

Fiji coach Gareth Baber said of the star man: “I know him as an individual, an athlete and he keeps himself in a supreme condition which is why he always wins the battle. He is blessed to have the skill level of a sevens player even though he predominantly plays 15s and has done remarkable work for us when he has played for us in either the sevens or 15s code.”

The men are in Pool B at the Olympics and will play Great Britain, Canada and Japan, with the men’s event kicking off on July 26 at the Tokyo Stadium.

The Team Fiji Men’s Rugby Sevens team

Kalione Nasoko, Josua Vakurinabili, Meli Derenalagi, Iosefo Masi, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nacuqu, Napolioni Bolaca, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jerry Tuwai (captain).

Traveling Reserves: Sireli Maqala, Kitione Taliqa, Joseva Talacolo, Kavekini Tabu.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.