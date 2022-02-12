Did winger Gauthier Minguillon stay in-field when touching down?

Spain try or no try against Russia?

It’s all action in the second round of the Rugby Europe Championship.

It was a tighter first half in Sochi than anyone expected. The half-time whistle was blown with the hosts in touch, at Russia 17-25 Spain. The Bears had even taken the lead briefly jut after the half-hour mark. But this try from Spain’s Gauthier Minguillon is what we are focussing on.

From this, do you think wing was in or out?

Before we get to another angle, it’s worth crediting the wing for his ability to burst, bustle and power past would-be tacklers. But the above angle might not be the best for seeing just how close to the line he was when he managed to get the ball down at the corner. From the clip above, you have to feel for match officials.

So how about this additional angle…

It was given. So does this one make your mind up for you?

Related: Italy beat England in U20s Six Nations

Remember Spain are hunting one of the automatic Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification places. But last weekend provided some thrills and spills as Portugal and Georgia drew, in round one. Two team go right through to France 2023 from the Rugby Europe Championship and the side who finish in third will progress through to the repechage for final qualification spots.

Rugby World’s March 2022 edition is on sale from 1 February to 7 March 2022.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.