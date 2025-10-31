The Kumuls face the Bati for victory in the Pacific Bowl in the rugby league Pacific Championships

You can watch Papua New Guinea vs Fiji today as the two side’s face off for victory in the Pacific Bowl in Rugby League’s Pacific Championships, with all the details on live streams right here in this broadcast guide.

Papua New Guinea vs Fiji: Essential information – Date: November 1, 2025 – Kick-off time: 3pm local in PNG / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT / 5pm in Fiji – Channels Channel 9, FoxLeague (Aus), Sky Sports (UK), FBC Sports (Fiji), Sky Sport (NZ) – Free stream: 9Now (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

This is the decider in the 2025 Pacific Bowl, after both sides saw off the other side in the competition, the Cook Islands Aitu. If we’re looking at the scorelines, the Fiji Bati have the edge, winning 44-24 in the first week of the competition, before the PNG Kumuls registered a 40-28 victory.

It should be a great contest at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby so read on for all the details on how to watch the Pacific Championships online, on TV, and for free, from anywhere.

Watch Papua New Guinea Kumuls vs Fiji Bati for FREE

You can watch the Pacific Championship game between Papua New Guinea Kumuls and Fiji Bati for FREE in certain parts of the world, including Australia.

Fans in Australia can in fact watch every single game in the 2025 Pacific Championships free of charge, with Channel 9 showing the action on TV and live streaming available on the 9Now free streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.

You can also watch PNG vs Fiji for free in Fiji on the FBC Sports channel.

Away from home right now? A good VPN will allow you to access your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

Watch Kumuls vs Bati from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a piece of internet security software that disguises your device’s digital location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can use your usual streaming services even while you’re abroad.

Watch the Pacific Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Papua New Guinea vs Fiji through Sky Sports, which is showing every single game in the Pacific Championships.

You can sign up to Sky Sports with a long-term TV package for £35 per month, or you can grab a short-term streaming pass through NowTV.

Kick-off is at 5am for fans in the UK.

Watch the Pacific Championships in Australia

Fans in Australia have a choice for watching the Pacific Championships: FoxLeague or Channel 9.

Channel 9 is free-to-air, with free streaming on 9Now. FoxLeague is a subscription TV channel available to stream live on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Watch the Pacific Championships in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can catch every game in the Pacific Championships on Sky Sport, the subscription TV service.

Watch PNG Kumuls vs Fiji Bati in the USA

Fans in the US can watch the Pacific Championships on Fox Soccer Plus, a cable channel that you can get online with a cord-cutting service such as Sling.

Live streaming on Watch NRL

The Watch NRL streaming platform for rugby league is showing Papua New Guinea vs Fiji in the Pacific Championships – subscriptions cost £39 per month or the local equivalent.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so those in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands will be blocked from the stream.

You can use a VPN to ensure your usual access if you’re away from your home country right now – Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal.

