Where does Portugal World Cup win rank amongst incredible upsets?

Os Lobos won 24-23, on an incredible night in Toulouse

Os Lobos made history in the Rugby World Cup with their sensational victory over Fiji. But where does the Portugal World Cup win over Fiji rank amongst the most incredible upsets?

Fiji progress to the quarter-finals despite the sensational 23-24 defeat, with their losing bonus point and head-to-head result against Australia (both teams ended up with 11 points in Pool C), enough to send the Pacific Islanders towards a date with England, while the Wallabies pack their bags and go home.

However, not only was this a fun game – lauded online as possibly the best of this Rugby World Cup – but it will have a huge impact.

Just look at the Tweet above, which considers how big it is to break beyond football in Portugal.

Rugby World contributor Francisco Isaac also posted this video (though don’t watch if you want to avoid expletives – it’s been an emotional day).

So as you can seen, this Portugal World Cup win is hugely significant.

But this isn’t the first time Fiji have lost a match they were expected to win. Last World Cup, in an emotionally charged match in Kamaishi, Uruguay toppled Fiji 27-30, with captain Juan Manuel Gaminara saying: “I’m really proud of my country. We’re not the biggest, we’re not the tallest, but we came here to win.”

And then, of course, in 2015, Japan rocked the Boks. We were treated to the Brighton Miracle. You know the story. But was that sensational result in 2015 the greatest upset ever? Let us know your thoughts on social media or at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Biggest Rugby World Cup upsets in men’s game

2019 – Fiji 27-30 Uruguay

2015 – South Africa 32-34 Japan

2007 – France 12-17 Argentina

1999 – France 43-31 New Zealand

1991 – Wales 13-16 Western Samoa

