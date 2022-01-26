Blair Kinghorn has some records to his name

Blair Kinghorn: Ten things you should know about the Edinburgh back

Blair Kinghorn has played for Scotland since 2018 and here are some things you should know about the versatile back…

1. Blair Kinghorn was born on 18 January 1997 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.93m) and weighs 16st 12lbs (107kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Edinburgh.

3. He can play at full-back, wing and fly-half and his versatility has earned praise from former Scotland player Chris Patterson.

“I’ve worked with Blair for a long time and when I started working with him he was a ten,” Paterson told the PA news agency. “Through his age-grade stuff he was a stand-off or first receiver and he’s always kept bits of that up in training. So it’s probably a bigger surprise and there were more eyebrows raised outside the camp than within Scottish rugby.

“He’s been so impressive in terms of how naturally he plays at ten.”

4. Kinghorn competed for Scotland U18 and U20 before making his senior debut in the 2018 Six Nations.

5. At the 2019 Six Nations he wrote himself into the history books. He scored a hat-trick in Scotland’s match against Italy, the first Scotsman to score three tries in a championship match since 1989.

Did Kinghorn play any other sports?

6. Kinghorn is a talented footballer and made it into Hearts’ youth academy.

7. He became the youngest player to reach 100 games for Edinburgh in a match against Glasgow Warriors when he was 24 and 117 days old in 2021.

8. He has been with his partner Dina for a number of years.

9. He loved the Power Rangers as a child, telling the Scotsman: “The yellow guy, loved him. I had the costume. Granny made it for me, it was amazing.”

10. Kinghorn is a fan of Stormzy.

