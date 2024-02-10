“Delusional and daft” – Social media reacts to controversial end to Scotland v France in Six Nations

The Six Nations, eh? We just saw Scotland denied at the death as a controversial no-try handed France the win in Edinburgh. And in the aftermath of the 20-16 win for les Bleus, fans took to social media to make their views heard.

Over on X – formerly Twitter – reactions were rolling in for the words of Finn Russell post-match, who said of the big call (or rather the match officials opting to honour the original on-field call of ‘no try’ with what they deemed a lack of compelling video evidence to show a clear grounding). Th Scotland co-captain said: “France came out on the winning side tonight, but for me that was a try at the end. That’s not for me to decide, that’s up to the referee.”

Well it didn’t stop us all wading in, did it…

What was said about controversial end to Scotland versus France

The Tweets, they rolled in…

This was punchy stuff from professional prop Nick Auterac, who posted: “A half blind dog riddled with rabies watching tv in black and white could see that was a try. Delusional and daft.”

Ex-footballer John Hartson waded in…

Others had their say too…

Of course, you also have to look at Scotland’s tactics as well, to judge this match fully. And credit the winners, France.

So what did you make of the controversial end to Scotland versus France?

Let’s be honest, it’s great to have something to debate in the pub… Or on social media. And with the process, when TMO’s cannot find conclusive video evidence, we are bound by what the initial call is.

