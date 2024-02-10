Scotland denied at the death as controversial no-try hands France win

Gregor Townsend's side thought they had beaten France with the clock in the red

Scotland were denied victory over France at the death by a controversial no-try call after a lengthy TMO intervention.

Gregor Townsend’s men opened up a 16-10 lead over les Bleus at Scottish Gas Murrayfield courtesy of Ben White’s try and Finn Russell’s boot but Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s chip-and-chase try and a Thomas Ramos penalty turned things around.

Read more: Scotland Six Nations squad

Watch controversial Scotland no-try

France led 20-16 going into the final exchanges but captain Finn Russell came away with the ball deep inside France territory and Scotland threw everything at the French line to try and force a late winner.

With the clock in the red, they bundled over the line with Posolo Tuilagi making a tackle. Referee Nic Berry was right on the spot and crucially made an on-field decision of no-try, suggesting the ball was held-up over the line, before referring the decision to his Television Match Official.

Both sides waited for a decision with bated breath. TV replay after replay came with the tension palpable inside the stadium and for everyone watching on.

At one stage, the TMO appeared to suggest that the ball was down and it looked like Nic Berry was on the verge of awarding the score, as he could be heard suggesting that he was about to change his on-field decision.

However, eventually they decided there was not clear enough evidence of the ball on the line to overturn the initial decision and it was France who celebrated a smash-and-grab victory while Scotland were left devastated.

The controversial call caused quite a stir on social media.

One X, formerly Twitter, user wrote: “That’s a tough one for Nic Berry – actually thought it was no try right up until that final angle (all of which before looked inconclusive). Have to say, perhaps a little unfair on the Scots in the end….”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.