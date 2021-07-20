Scotland fans heading to Rugby World Cup France 2023 can take in the delights of Marseille, Nice, Lille and Paris. Time to snap up a spot with sportsbreaks.com

Follow Scotland to Rugby World Cup France 2023

AT THE last Rugby World Cup in France, in 2007, Scotland fans didn’t get to see too much of the unknown – while two pool games were in art-loving Saint-Étienne that year, their other two were in Edinburgh.

In 2023, though, you tartan voyagers will have many more sights to drink in. The Vieux Port of Marseille is sure to be a hit from the get-go. While Scotland have the daunting task of taking on world champions South Africa in the bustling south-coast town, it will be hard to ignore all that surrounds the match.

The Stade Vélodrome is a true sporting theatre and home to some of the most passionate soccer fans in the world – there is a reason that Toulon love taking showcase rugby matches there! Then there’s the historic Canebière high street and the Château d’If to boot…

The Scots’ southern sojourn also takes in the French Riviera as Nice plays host to their second round match. A haven for artists and elites through the years, Scots will hope for a rugby masterpiece in the Allianz Riviera stadium too!

Libations in Lille will have big appeal – in the funky student town, visitors may find themselves relaxing by the canal or the Grand Place. And then there is Paris.

The line “Paris is not a city; it’s a world,” rings with truth. You can discover any distraction in the City of Light. So what a blessing it will be if you can head out for this whirlwind adventure with the folks at Sportsbreaks.com to help guide you!

There’s the small matter of the rugby, too. When it was made, Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg said of the draw: “To be the best we need to beat the best and we’re going to be up against the current world champions and that’ll be a huge test for us, but one we’ll be looking forward to.

“We’ve played Ireland a lot and know the challenges they come with. It’s about building to the Rugby World Cup now.”

You may see familiar foes on the pitch. Off it, it’s time to embrace the unfamiliar. Whatever you want, enjoy the tournament with Sportsbreaks.com, an Official Travel Agent for Rugby World Cup France 2023, whose expert-crafted packages include accommodation and tickets, plus official RWC 2023 merchandise.

It’ll be a hell of a ride, played out in stunning locations. Scotland have hit some incredible heights in Rugby World Cups gone by. Will 2023 be another one of those magical tournaments? Either way, you’ll want to be there to see it.

SCOTLAND RWC 2023 FIXTURES

Sun 10 Sept Scotland v South Africa, Marseille (4.45pm GMT)

Sun 24 Sept Scotland v Asia/Pacific 1, Nice (4.45pm)

Sat 30 Sept Scotland v Europe 2, Lille (8pm)

Sat 7 Oct Scotland v Ireland, Paris (8pm)

