How does Darcy Graham finish this?!

Sidewinder stuff from the Scotland and Edinburgh wing

It was his first home match since injuring his knee in December, but Edinburgh fans were treated to a typical Darcy Graham finish (or two) in the Scottish side’s rout of Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship.

After taking an inside slip from Ben Vellacott and sliding past the ruck, Graham cut between defenders and somehow whirled to evade three would-be tacklers on the way to his first score.

Watch this…

His second try was arguably better, with him gathering an Emiliano Boffelli chip to dot down.

After the game, outgoing Edinburgh boss Mike Blair said in response to questions about Darcy Graham finish No 2: “He’s brilliant, Darcy. His first game back in Connacht, he made three clean line breaks and was saying how frustrated he was at not having made more, and that he hadn’t beaten someone one-on-one.

“He had a tough game (in the Heineken Champions Cup) against Leicester in the wet under the high ball. I don’t think he enjoyed the first half tonight, but he’s a special, special player and he makes something happen out of nothing.

“He’s scoring that try 99 times out of a hundred, whereas a lot of other wingers would be scoring it 50 times out of a hundred. He’s got a sense, an understanding, and he moves so well and he’s low to the ground. Once that kick goes in, you know it’s odds-on for him to be scoring.”

How much have Edinburgh missed the wee maestro? The Scottish side play their last match away to Ulster next week, after which, Blair will step down as head coach and new leadership will come into the capital outfit.

