Who is Darcy Graham: Ten things you should know about the winger

Darcy Graham has risen rapidly through Scotland’s ranks, before settling with Edinburgh and now Scotland. He has displayed lightning feet in the URC and on the Test stage.

1. Born in Hawick, in the Scottish Borders, Graham is 5 ft 9 in (176cm) and weighs 13 st 3lbs (84kg).

2. A talented sprinter, Graham won the Borders Athletic Youth Championships in 2011 at 13 years-old.

3. He played for Scottish Premiership side Hawick in the BT Cup final in 2015, at just 17 years old. Following his performances for Hawick and Scotland’s u18s, Graham was selected as a BT Sport Scottish Rugby Stage player.

4. While part of the Scottish Rugby Academy, designed to give young players a pathway into the professional game, Edinburgh signed Graham in 2017. Playing for the club ever since, Graham helped Edinburgh to the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 Champions Cup.

5. Scoring against Australia in the 2015 World Rugby U20 Championship, he played a starring role in Scotland’s first win over the men in gold at U20 level.

When did Darcy Graham make his Scotland debut?

6. After representing Scotland at u18s, u20s and the Sevens team, Gregor Townsend called Graham up to the extended Scotland national team training squad in August 2017. However, the Edinburgh winger waited until November 2018 before making his first appearance, against Wales in the autumn internationals.

7. His first international try came against the same nation, Wales, in the 2019 Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield. That same season, he scored two tries against England in the Calcutta Cup during Scotland’s famous comeback from 31-0 down.

8. During that incredible 38-38 draw with England in 2019, Graham sat on two England players mid-game. Perfectly capturing the image of the match, Graham’s youthful exuberance is clear to see.

9. Graham was the youngest player in Scotland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, at just 22-years-old.

10. He is the nephew of 24-times capped lock Scott MacLeod.

