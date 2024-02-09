How to watch Scotland v France: Live stream Saturday’s Six Nations match from Murrayfield

Can France bounce back from last week’s defeat to Ireland? Watch a free Scotland v France live stream to find out.

Both these sides have something to prove at Murrayfield on Saturday. France will be smarting after their comprehensive home defeat to Ireland, while Scotland came perilously close to letting a 27-point lead slip against Wales. It’s the perfect opener to 2024’s second Six Nations weekend, so you’ll want front row seats for the action.

In the UK? You can watch a Scotland v France live stream for free courtesy of BBC iPlayer. And if you’re away from home on Saturday there’s no need to worry about missing out because you can use a VPN – Express VPN, for example – to watch from anywhere.

Which set of fans will be singing at the final whistle? Rugby World’s experts are divided in our Scotland v France predictions article, with Oliver Jervis tipping France to win by six, and Alan Pearey plumping for a Scotland victory by a single point. “I think the Scots can upset the odds,” says Pearey. “So often they’ve threatened something special only to fall at one of the first hurdles. Their almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in Wales – but they didn’t. Murrayfield can roar them to a famous, edge-of-your-seat triumph.”

Either way, this one’s too tight to call so we recommend you sit down in front of your viewing device of choice, and watch a Scotland v France live stream. And don’t forget that there are two more exciting international matches taking place this weekend, so check out our guide to watching every game of the Six Nations wherever you are.

Watch a Scotland v France live stream for free in the UK

BBC iPlayer is the place to go to watch a Scotland v France live stream for free. The match will also be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1:15pm GMT ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off.

Watch Scotland v France: live stream from outside your country

Going to be travelling on the day of the big game? That doesn’t mean you need to miss out. Although geo-blocking restrictions will prevent Brits abroad from logging into their usual BBC iPlayer service, this doesn’t have to be a problem if you use a VPN – aka a Virtual Private Network.

These extremely useful pieces of software not only provide you with online privacy, they also allow you to change your IP address. This means you can access live TV or on-demand content as if you were at home – even when you’re in another country. (Important note: you’ll also need a valid TV Licence to watch ITVX while you’re away from home.)

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and ExpressVPN is the one they recommend. It’s easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, meaning your iPads, tablets, PCs, Macs, smartphones and smart TVs will all be covered.

Even better, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and three months extra free when you take out an annual subscription.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch a Scotland v France live stream: viewing options around the world

The Six Nations Championship is a big deal all over the planet, so there are plenty of options to watch a Scotland v France live wherever you are.

Scotland v France kick-off times

Here are the Scotland v France kick-off times where you are:

UK: 2:15pm

South Africa: 4:15pm

Ireland: 2:15pm

USA: 9:15am (ET), 6:15am (PT)

Australia : 1:15am (AEDT), Sunday 11 February

New Zealand: 3:15am, Sunday 11 February

France: 3:15pm

