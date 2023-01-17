Here we will update Gregor Townsend's squad throughout the 2023 championship

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2023

Gregor Townsend starts the 2023 Six Nations looking to continue Scotland’s recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup against England to kickstart the championship in a World Cup year.

Townsend has named his 40-man squad for the championship with Jamie Ritchie set to captain the side which includes four uncapped players.

Former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie is available after a three-year cooling down period in line with World Rugby’s eligibility laws with the Bath man joined by Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall and Munster fly-half Ben Healy, who has represented Ireland at U20 level but will join Edinburgh this summer and can represent the country of his maternal grandparents.

Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson is the final uncapped player to have been called up by Townsend with the head coach recalling experienced backs Sean Maitland and Huw Jones.

Former captain and full-back Stuart Hogg is four caps away from reaching his century for Scotland and could achieve the milestone during this year’s tournament.

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 6 caps

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps

Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 59 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps

Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped

WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – CAPTAIN – 36 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 22 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 caps

Backs

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps

Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) uncapped

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) 53 caps

Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby) uncapped

Stafford McDowell (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 4 caps

Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

Ben White (London Irish) 9 caps

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT)