Scotland international agrees immediate exit from Exeter Chiefs

Jonny Gray has left the club

Exeter Chiefs have agreed to end Scotland international Jonny Gray contract early so he can pursue other opportunities.

The lock has been at the club for five years. Reports had suggested he was going to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season to join a French side. However, he has called time on his Exeter career early.

Exeter’s director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “Jonny has been a big part of our journey in recent seasons. He has been a great figure to have amongst our squad, with his international experience and the physicality he brings to games – his tackle stats speak for themselves.

“He has experienced some injury frustration during the end of his time with us, but I’m sure Jonny will do everything he can to come back stronger as he moves on to the next step of his rugby journey. I’d like to thank Jonny for everything he gave to the Chiefs shirt, and I know the club and fans will join me in wishing him all the best for the future.”

Exeter are still in the running for the Premiership play-offs. They are currently seventh but the club are only five points outside of the top four.

The competition for semi-final spots is extremely tight this season. Eight clubs are capable of making the play-offs and there are just three rounds left of the regular season to go.

As well as Exeter, defending champions Saracens, Northampton, Harlequins, Bristol Bears, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Bath can all qualify for the final four.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 1 June and the final on 8 June.

